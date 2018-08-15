Chipotle cracks $500 after Morgan Stanley upgrade

Morgan Stanley upgrades Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to an Overweight rating after having the restaurant stock set at Equal-weight.
The confidence in Chipotle is based on the view that the company is still in the early part of its sales turnaround and has an attractive management change narrative and earnings recovery story in place.
The investment firm takes its price target on Chipotle up to $600 from $413.
Shares of Chipotle are up 2.38% premarket to $505.06 (52-week high). It's the first time CMG has traded over $500 since March of 2016.
