Banc of California calls for redemption of some preferred stock

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is calling for redemption of all 40,250 shares of its 8.00% series C non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, which will also result in the redemption of all 1.6M of related depositary shares--each representing a 1/40th interest in a series C preferred stock share.

The redemption price is $25.00 per series C depositary share, bringing the total price for the redemption to $40.25M.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Banc of California beats by $0.08, beats on net interest income (April 27)