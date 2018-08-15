Ducommun awarded 10 year, $200M contract for engine nacelle components

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) has won a long term contract valued at greater than $200M and runs through 2029, to produce nacelle components using its proprietary VersaCore Composite technology for a leading engine OEM to support a high rate single aisle commercial aircraft.

The company will complete the composite product design and process development in 2018-19 and expects to begin full production in 2020.

“Ducommun’s VersaCore Composite process is a game-changing technology that enables the manufacture of lightweight aircraft structures at a lower cost without compromising strength for our Aerospace and Defense customers,” said Stephen G. Oswald, Ducommun’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “VersaCore Composite is an important part of Ducommun’s portfolio of proprietary solutions that provide innovative manufacturing expertise. The Nacelle components will also be mainly produced in Ducommun’s low cost Guaymas, Mexico facility, leveraging our footprint.”