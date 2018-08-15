Analysts raise Salesforce targets on Q2 checks

Piper Jaffray maintains an Overweight rating on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and raises the price target from $150 to $165.

Analyst Alex Zukin cites the earnings report coming on August 29 after the close. Zukin says checks show a “typical” Q2 report with a few notable upsell deals but sees the pipeline as increasingly Q4 heavy with customers holding buying decisions off until the last minute.

More action: Barclays raises its target from $150 to $165 with an Overweight rating.

Credit Suisse increases its target from $155 to $170 and maintains Outperform citing Q2 checks suggesting strength particularly in large enterprises. (Source: StreetAccount).

Salesforce shares are down 0.5% premarket to $146.01.

