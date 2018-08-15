Cowen downgrades WDC for cost structure trailing INTC and MU

Cowen downgrades Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) from Outperform to Market Perform with a $70 price target.
Analyst Karl Ackerman cites field work indicating “substantial, unabated competitive pricing tactics by WDC, Toshiba and to a lesser extent INTC to gain share of enterprise and client SSDs.”
Ackerman says WDC’s NAND cost structure trails Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and the practices should lead to WDC’s NAND ASPs “more than offsetting” NAND cost improvements.
Western Digital drops 2.4% premarket to $64.99.
Micron shares are down 1.5% to $49.85.
Intel drops 0.6% to $47.81.
