Tech | On The Move

Cowen downgrades WDC for cost structure trailing INTC and MU

|By:, SA News Editor

Cowen downgrades Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) from Outperform to Market Perform with a $70 price target.

Analyst Karl Ackerman cites field work indicating “substantial, unabated competitive pricing tactics by WDC, Toshiba and to a lesser extent INTC to gain share of enterprise and client SSDs.” 

Ackerman says WDC’s NAND cost structure trails Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and the practices should lead to WDC’s NAND ASPs “more than offsetting” NAND cost improvements. 

Western Digital drops 2.4% premarket to $64.99. 

Micron shares are down 1.5% to $49.85. 

Intel drops 0.6% to $47.81.  

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox