China Rapid Finance starts $20M stock buyback program; more on Q2

China Rapid Finance (NYSE:XRF) says that the market price of its ADRs doesn't reflect the optimism of the company's outlook, so it's initiating a $20M share repurchase program.

"We have more than enough cash to fund our current operations and expect to be operating profitably in the near future," says CEO, Chairman, and Founder Zane Wang.

More on Q2 results:

XRF cut headcount by 15% and closed more than 20 offline data verification center offices during the quarter, resulting in a one-time cost of $1.4M; these actions cut the operating run rate by $4.2M and lowered its breakeven point to a loan volume that's below half of the 2017 level.

Q2 new borrowers of 73,000, up 135% vs. Q1, but down from 760,000 in the year-ago period, as the company focuses on established long-term borrowers.

Number of loans facilitated: 1.7M, down 66% from a year ago.

Total loan volume: $408M, down 43% from a year ago; average loan size for all loans: $234, up 65% Y/Y.

Q2 adjusted loss per share 13 cent vs. a loss of 26 cents a year ago.

Revenue $23.0M, misses consensus by $7.92M; compares with revenue of $7.63M in Q1 and $15.2M a year ago.

