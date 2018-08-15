AngioDynamics acquires sealant system using in lung biopsies

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) acquires the BioSentry Track Sealant System from privately held Surgical Specialties, LLC for an undisclosed sum. The product is used to minimize the occurrence of pneumothorax (collapsed lung), a common complication of CT-guided percutaneous lung biopsy.

The product generates over $5M in annual sales.The transaction will be neutral to the company's non-GAAP earnings.

On another note, on Monday, August 6, a New York district court dismissed C.R. Bard's motion to dismiss AngioDynamics' antitrust lawsuit claiming Bard illegally tied its tip location system sales to its peripherally inserted central catheters. The litigation will proceed.