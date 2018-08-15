Auris Medical up 3% premarket on Q2 results

Auris Medical (EARS) Q2 results (CHF): Revenues: 0; Net Loss: (3.1M) (+42.6%); Loss Per Share: (0.50) (+59.0%); Quick Assets: 4.4M (-70.7%).

Dosing in second Phase 1 clinical trial with intranasal betahistine nearing completion.

Progressing with strategic repositioning of Company.

Top-line data from the second Phase 1 trial for AM-125 for Vertigo is expected in early October.

The trial to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic effects of AM-201 in co-administration with olanzapine is expected to start in early 2019.

The Company has requested FDA guidance on AM-111 development program.