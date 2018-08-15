Cowen upgrades Silicon Motion to 20% upside

Cowen upgrades Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) from Market Perform to Outperform and raises the target from $55 to $70, a 20% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Karl Ackerman sees the potential for upward estimate revisions driven by fieldwork giving more confidence that SIMO has a “wide-open playing field in open-channel controllers ($100MM opportunity)”.

Ackerman also cites 30% Y/Y in NAND ASPs driving client SSD controllers over 30% Y/Y and mobile upside due to low expectations.

Previously: Cowen downgrades WDC for cost structure trailing INTC and MU (Aug. 15)