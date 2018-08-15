Enphase Energy to offer $60M convertible senior notes due 2023

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) intends to offer $60M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due on August 1, 2023.

The Notes are expected to pay interest semiannually and will be convertible into Company’s common stock.

Final terms of the Notes, including the interest rate, initial conversion rate, and other terms, not yet determined.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Convertible Notes and the concurrent private placement of the Affiliate Notes for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness, working capital, and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.