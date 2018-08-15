SATORP awards Jacobs general engineering services contract

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) announces a two-year contract renewal from Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) for its subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jacobs Zamel and Turbag Consulting Engineers, to provide general engineering services at SATORP's facilities in Jubail Industrial City 2 on the Arabian Gulf coast.

"SATORP's continued trust in our proven capabilities as a world-class engineering and construction management company is a testament of our commitment as a valued partner in the region," said Jacobs Energy, Chemicals and Resources Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA David Zelinski. "This contract renewal reaffirms our strong relationship with SATORP and our long-standing position in the Kingdom."