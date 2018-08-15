Study results confirm mechanism of action of Aerie's Rhopressa

Results from a Phase 2 study confirmed that Aerie Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AERI) Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% lowered intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension via its effects on trabecular meshwork outflow. Specifically, treatment with Rhopressa produced a 35% increase from baseline in trabecular outflow facility.

The company says preclinical models and an early-stage study in healthy volunteers showed the mechanism of action, but this is the first trial to demonstrate it in the targeted patient population.

The FDA approved Rhopressa in December 2017.