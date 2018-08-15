Improving trend at Macy's

Macy's (NYSE:M) reports owned plus licenses comparable sales increased 0.5% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate for a 0.9% decline.

Looking at the first six months of the year to smooth out timing changes with promotions, comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis were up 2.3%.

Operating income improved 40 bps to 5.4% of sales during the quarter.

The Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury brands all performed well, according to Macy's management. CEO Jeff Gennette says a robust e-commerce business and discliplined inventory management across brands contributed to the improved results for the department store operator.

Shares of Macy's are up 0.31% premarket to $42.00.

Previously: Macy's beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Aug. 15)