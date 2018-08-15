Tech | On The Move

DPW -12.5% on preliminary Q2 results, lowered FY guide

|About: DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW)|By:, SA News Editor

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) reports preliminary Q2 results with gross revenue from $7.1M to $7.4M (last year: $1.8M), gross margin of 18.2% (last year: 40.1%) and net loss from $7M to $7.3M (was: $1.9M).

The guidance includes non-cash charges of $4.1M to $4.3M compared to $1.4M for last year’s period. 

FY guidance has revenue from $34M to $39M (prior guide: $44M to $49M) including the assumption that cryptocurrency mining operations will continue at current levels and that Bitcoin remains depressed at between $6K and $6.5K during 2H. 

Annualized gross revenue run rate is estimated at $40M.

DPW shares are down 12.5% premarket to $0.42.  

