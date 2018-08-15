Copper, industrial metals plunge on emerging market selloff

Industrial metals plunge across the board, as the emerging market selloff boosted the dollar and raised concerns about global economic growth.

Copper recently traded -2.7% at $5,888/metric ton, its lowest in 13 months, in London, while other industrial metals dropped 2% or more, hitting shares of global miners: BHP -3.7% , RIO -3.6% , VALE -2.8% premarket.

Other relevant tickers include OTCPK:GLCNF, [[GLNCy]], OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTC:ANFGF.

"Continued macro concerns over trade have now added Turkey into the mix, and that adds to the premise of synchronized global growth being steadily undermined,” says ING commodities strategist Oliver Nugent.

Regarding China, “There are still concerns of a slowdown in the second half of 2018 despite the stimuli, and the trade conflict with the U.S. shows no signs of cooling,” says Macquarie's Vivienne Lloyd.

The possibility of a settlement in the ongoing labor dispute between BHP and miners at the Escondida mine in Chile also adds to the bearish sentiment in copper.

Among other base metals, zinc -3.6% at $2,362/metric ton, aluminum -2.1% at $2,025/metric ton, tin -1.7% at $18,755/metric ton, nickel -2.2% at $13,125/metric ton, lead -2.7% at $2,018.50/metric ton.

