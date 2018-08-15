Blackstone to invest $400M in HEC Pharm

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) agrees to invest in Hong Kong-based YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical by subscribing to US$400M of H share convertible bonds, according to a Hong Kong Exchange filing.

The H share convertible bonds will bear an interest rate at 3.0% per year and may be converted into 82.6M conversion shares at the initial conversion price of HK$38 (US$4.84) per share.

If Blackstone converts the bonds to shares, it would hold about 15.5% of the total issued share capital as enlarged by the issue of conversion shares.

HEC plans to use the proceeds for acquiring drugs and other pharmaceutical products, capital expenditures on production facilities, expansion of sales and distribution, and other purposes.

