Premarket analyst action - healthcare

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) initiated with Buy rating and $181 (36% upside) price target at Stifel citing bullish prospects for Epiolex. Shares up 2% premarket.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) initiated with Buy rating and $69 (42% upside) price target at Stifel citing bullish prospects for ZX008. Shares are down a fraction premarket.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) resumed with Overweight rating and $15 (76% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) resumed with Outperform rating and $25 (92% upside) price target at Leerink Partners. Shares up a fraction premarket.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) upgraded to Buy with a $21 (42% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright citing bullish prospects for lead drug DCR-PHXC. Shares up 1% premarket.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) downgraded to Hold at Argus Research. Shares down 2% premarket.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) downgraded to Sector Perform at RBC Capital Markets. Shares down 2% premarket.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) downgraded to Hold at Jefferies.