Catalyst Bio's MarzAA continues to shows positive action in hemophilia study; shares up 4% premarket

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) is up 4% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of updated preliminary data from its open-label Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating subcutaneously administered prophylactic Factor VIIa variant marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) for the treatment of hemophilia A or B patients with inhibitors. The results are being presented today at the Hemophilia Drug Development Summit in Boston.

In two additional patients who have completed dosing of 30 µg/kg MarzAA and one who completed dosing after a previous report, no bleeds or anti-drug antibodies have been observed.

No injection site reactions have been observed after more that 200 administrations.

