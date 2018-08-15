Cabot Microelectronics acquires KMG for $1.6B; CCMP halted

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) will acquire specialty chemicals and performance materials company KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) for cash and stock with a total enterprise value of about $1.6B.

KMG shareholders will receive $55.65 in cash and 0.2 of a Cabot common stock share for each KMG share for an implied value of $79.50/share.

The combined company is expected to have annual revenues of $1B and approximately $320M in EBITDA.

Cabot expects the deal to be significantly accretive to its FCF and adjusted EPS in year one, excluding acquisition and integration costs. Cabot expects to achieve a $25M annual run-rate cost synergy within the first two years after the transaction close.

Cabot shares were halted ahead of the announcement with trading to resume at 8:55 AM Eastern.

Update: CCMP shares are down 4.5% at 9:10 AM after resuming trading.