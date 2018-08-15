ReShape Lifesciences down 20% on Q2 results

ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) Q2 results: Revenues: $0.7M; Net Loss: ($35.3M); Loss Per Share: ($14.23) (-4.0%); Quick Assets: $1.9M (-81.4%).

Sold 680 ReShape Balloons in Q2, a 12% decrease Q/Q.

Placed 8 ReShape vBloc units in Q2, completing the vBloc Now program.

Was granted method and device patent by USPTO covering a combination of blocking and stimulating the vagus and celiac nerve branches to treat gastrointestinal disorders, including type 2 diabetes.

Completed three registered direct equity offerings with total net proceeds of approximately $7.35M.