Peabody to buy back $300M in shares from Elliott-advised groups

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) says it will repurchase $300M in common shares directly from entities advised by Elliott Management at $41.82/share.

BTU says the repurchase represents 5.9% of its shares outstanding and will be made under its $1B authorized repurchase program; repurchases now total $875M since the company's shareholder return program was initiated a year ago.

In the past month, BTU has increased its dividend per share, completed a bond indenture amendment process and brought its total shares repurchased in the past year to 22.8M shares, representing nearly 17% of fully converted shares outstanding in August 2017.