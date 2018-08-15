Merck KGaA nabs CRISPR patent in Australia

The Australian Patent Office awards a patent to Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF)(OTCPK:MKGAY) covering the use of paired CRISPR nickases, an approach aimed at reducing off-target effects during gene editing.

CEO, Life Science business of Merck KGaA Udit Batra says, “We’ve made tremendous strides in recent years evolving CRISPR technology, and this is a pivotal time in scientific research. Our paired nickase CRISPR technology is important for researchers who need highly accurate methods when developing treatments for difficult-to-treat diseases. This new patent allowance represents a significant advancement in safety for CRISPR-enabled therapeutics.”

