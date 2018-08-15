Alta Mesa Resources files to delay 10-Q

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) asks for additional time to complete its 10-Q report for the June quarter, but says it expects to finalize the relevant financial statements within the prescribed extension period.

Separately, Imperial Capital downgrades AMR to In-line from Outperform and cuts its price target to $8 from $11, citing the lack of clarity on Kingfisher Midstream's growth trajectory.

AMR yesterday released Q2 results, lowered upstream production guidance for upstream and said it could not meet previous 2018 midstream EBITDA guidance of $95M-$110M.