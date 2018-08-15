More on MGT Capital Q2: Takes charge for hosting pact breach

MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI) Q2 loss per share 10 cents includes a restructuring charge of $2.5M related to issues dealing with a hosting agreement with Beacon Leasing for Bitcoin mining operations in Sweden.

Year-ago loss per share was 12 cents.

In May 2018, MGT notified Beacon that it was in breach of the hosting agreement and took steps to become the direct operating of the Swedish facility.

Q2 revenue from Bitcoin mining fell to $409,000 from $956,000 in Q1 and $388,000 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from bitcoin production of investor-owned machines aren't included in MGT's reported figures;Including partnerships with investor-owned machines, the company produced 162 bitcoins in Q2 compared with 94 bitcoins in Q1.

Source: Press Release

