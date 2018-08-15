Gold extends slump to 18-month low amid dollar strength

Gold slips further below 1,200/oz., recently -0.6% at $1,194 after hitting an 18-month low $1,183.47, as the dollar climbs to its highest levels in more than a year.

"The story for gold is very much about dollar strength and emerging market weakness," says Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler. "It's risk aversion, which is something that should be supportive of gold, but... this is happening in an environment where the dollar is looking very strong relative to other major currencies and emerging market currencies."

Also, silver -1.8% to $14.78/oz., platinum -3% to $77.30/oz. - its lowest in roughly a decade - and palladium -3% to $864.70/oz.

