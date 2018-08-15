Wells Fargo lowers Micron target, ups Nvidia

Wells Fargo maintains an Outperform rating on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) but lowers the price target from $70 to $63.

The firm says Micron’s new model reflects assumptions on DRAM and NAND Flash capacity, pricing, gross margin expectations, and production costs.

Analyst Aaron Rakers says the shares are already discounting EPS downside into the $7 to $8 per share range but still sees valuation as attractive despite cycle uncertainties.

Source: StreetInsider.

Rakers upgrades chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) two notches to Outperform and raises the target from $140 to $315.

Micron shares are down 1.5% to $49.85.

Nvidia shares are up 0.4% to $262.50.

