Winners and losers from the retail sales report

Retail sales jumped 0.5% in July to show a healthy bounce in consumer spending, although a downward revision in the June number to +0.2% from +0.5% is taking some of the wallop out of the report.

On a year-over-year comparison, retail sales were up 6.4% from July of 2017 or 5.6% higher if gas station and auto dealer sales are backed out.

Categories showing strength during the month included clothing stores (+1.3% M/M and +6.4% Y/Y) and grocery stores (+0.8% M/M and +4.9% Y/Y). Sporting good sales were a laggard during the month (-1.7% M/M, -4.9% Y/Y).

