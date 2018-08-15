Gladstone Investment sees $65M gross proceeds from preferred stock offering

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) agrees to sell 2.6M of 6.375% series E cumulative term preferred stock due 2025 at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, raising $65M in gross proceeds.

Net proceeds seen at $62.7M.

GAIN grants underwriters 30-day option to buy 390,000 additional series E term preferred shares.

Also, GAIN plans to redeem all outstanding 6.75% series B cumulative term preferred stock due 2021. Anticipated redemption date is Aug. 31, 2018 at a redemption price of $25.00 per share.

Previously: Gladstone Investment launches new preferred stock series offering (Aug. 14)