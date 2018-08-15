Contango President/CEO Keel to depart; Colyer named interim President/CEO

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:MCF) says President and CEO Allan Keel is leaving the company effective immediately to pursue other business interests.

MCF appoints Wilkie Colyer as interim President and CEO, and says Chairman Joseph Romano will take a more active role in the executive management and oversight of the company.

John Goff, Chairman of Crescent Real Estate Holdings, and Goff associate Colyer are appointed to MCF's board; Goff recently acquired ~18.3% of MCF's outstanding shares.

Keel had held his positions with MCF since its 2013 merger with Crimson Exploration.