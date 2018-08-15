Broad price increases from Kimberly-Clark

Kimbery-Clark (NYSE:KMB) announces sweeping price increases across its consumer products portfolio in an effort offset "significant" commodity cost inflation.
The prices increases are expected to include mid-to-high single digit hikes on Cottonelle and Scott 1000 bathroom tissues, Kleenex tissue, Viva paper towels, Huggies diapers, Pull-Ups training pants and GoodNites pants.
The price increases will be seen in Q4 and Q1 of 2019. Some price increases will be effectuated through smaller package counts.
Shares of KMB are down 1.01% in premarket trading to $110.01.
