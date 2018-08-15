Broad price increases from Kimberly-Clark

Kimbery-Clark (NYSE:KMB) announces sweeping price increases across its consumer products portfolio in an effort offset "significant" commodity cost inflation.

The prices increases are expected to include mid-to-high single digit hikes on Cottonelle and Scott 1000 bathroom tissues, Kleenex tissue, Viva paper towels, Huggies diapers, Pull-Ups training pants and GoodNites pants.

The price increases will be seen in Q4 and Q1 of 2019. Some price increases will be effectuated through smaller package counts.