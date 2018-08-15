Tencent -8.7% after first profit drop in 10 years

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is 8.7% lower premarket after a surprising Q2 earnings report that brought its first profit decline in 10 years.

That comes after what looks to be a wider lockup on videogame approvals in China. Shares fell earlier this week after Tencent was forced by regulators to pull Monster Hunter: World just days after its release.

Revenues grew 30%, but profits fell 2% to 17.9B yuan (about $2.6B) and badly missed consensus for 19.3B yuan, "mainly due to lower net other gains generated from investment related items compared to the same period last year."

And that revenue gain of 30% is the slowest expansion in three years.

In more positive highlights, monthly active users at WeChat rose nearly 10% to 1.06B. Daily active users grew faster than MAU, reflecting greater user engagement and stickiness.

Monthly active users of QQ was 803.2M, down 5.5% Y/Y; smart device MAU rose 7% to 708.6M.

Revenue breakout: Value-added services, 42.1B yuan (up 14.3%); Online advertising, 14.1B yuan (up 39%); others, 17.5B yuan (up 81.2%).

