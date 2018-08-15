Perth Mint launches first ETF with sovereign-backed gold

Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) is fully backed by physical gold, which is guaranteed by the government of Western Australia, with shares exchangeable for delivery of a range of gold products.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is the fund's trustee and Exchange Traded Concepts is its administrative sponsor.

Investors may, at any time, exchange their shares for delivery of physical gold. Shareholders may select from premium bullion bars and coins available from the Perth Mint.

