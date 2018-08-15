Alibaba -3.5% after Tencent earnings; Cloud Summit products announced

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares take a 3.5% hit after Tencent’s earnings report and yesterday’s announced Kroger tie-up. The Chinese tech giant took the stage today for its Alibaba Cloud Summit in Singapore with a slate of announcements.

Alibaba Cloud launches a new suite of products covering cloud architecture, machine learning, IoT, and security.

Key Cloud products: Data Lake Analytics (effective serverless service to turn cloud storage data into Data Lake scenario insights), PAI (machine learning platform enabling customers with limited AI backgrounds to easily access the Cloud’s capabilities) and IoT Platform, a combo platform and toolkit.

The company also launches the ASEAN Partner Alliance Programme to develop a sustainable ecosystem to help tech vendors, service providers, system integrators, ISVS, and startups to accelerate their digital transformations. Alibaba hopes to recruit 150 solution partners and train 600 sales and tech personnel in the next year.

Previously: Kroger updates on online China push (Aug. 14)

Previously: Tencent -8.7% after first profit drop in 10 years (Aug. 15)