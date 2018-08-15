Tencent-heavy ETFs slide amid game maker's profit drop

With Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) logging its first decline in profits in 10 years and sliding 9% at the open, ETFs heavy on the Chinese videogame maker are suffering as well.

IShares' MSCI China fund (NYSEARCA:MCHI), with a 16.2% exposure to Tencent, is 4.6% lower . The MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) has Tencent as its biggest holding and is 3.1% lower .

The SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC), with 14.1% exposure, is down 4.6% .