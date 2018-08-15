Panicky trading in the department store sector

Macy's (NYSE:M) is down 8.85% in early trading with the retailer's conference call just underway.

Investors seem to be latching on to misses with the owned-only store comparable sales mark and gross margin rate. There's also some confusion with how the company's real estate gains are filtering down to EPS.

Management is putting on a brave face on the conference call, but the YTD sales growth at Macy's (below 3%) may be seen as a disappointment after today's retail sales report came in showing a +6% overall pace for July.

J.C. Penney (JCP -6.4% ), Dillard's (DDS -3.6% ), Nordstrom (JWN -4.5% ) and Kohl's (KSS -4.8% ) are all on watch for extra volatility.

