Oppenheimer assesses FedEx after management meeting

Oppenheimer checks in on FedEx (FDX -0.9% ) after meeting with management.

"A primary takeaway was FedEx's favorable view of business conditions across its Express/ Ground/Freight segments as it's targeting ~9% total revenue growth in FY19," notes analyst Scott Schneeberger.

"We anticipate gradual adjusted operating margin expansion in FedEx Ground starting in F2H19 via strong economic conditions, e-commerce activity, revenue quality focus, and efficiencies post incremental F1H19 network/hub expansion opex occurring ahead of the peak holiday season," he adds.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on FDX and a price target of $288.