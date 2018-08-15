Stocks open with broad losses as Turkey crisis weighs

U.S. stocks follow overseas markets lower, as concerns over Turkey's financial crisis resurface after yesterday's lull; Dow and Nasdaq both -0.9% , S&P -0.8% .

Turkey announced it was doubling tariffs on some U.S. imports including cars, alcohol and tobacco, further increasing tensions between the two countries, but the lira recently was +3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Overall, the U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 96.78, marking a more than one year high.

Major European markets trade lower across the board, with Germany's DAX, U.K.'s FTSe and France's CAC all -1.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite -2.1% .

In U.S. earnings news, Macy's -9.9% despite beating bottom-line estimates and raising its FY 2019 guidance.

Most S&P sectors are in the red, with energy ( -1.3% ), materials ( -1.3% ) and industrials ( -0.9% ) leading the retreat, while utilities ( +0.1% ) top the early sector standings.

U.S. Treasury prices are rallying, pushing yields lower across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield 4 bps lower at 2.86%.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures -1.5% at $66.05/bbl, hitting a new eight-week low.

Still ahead: June business inventories, August NAHB housing market index.