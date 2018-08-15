Ethereum co-creator not sweating price collapse

This isn't the first rodeo for cryptocurrencies. Ethereum (ETH-USD) co-founder Joseph Lubin tells Bloomberg. He notes there's been six price bubbles and subsequent collapses over the years, with each one more astonishing than the last.

"Trader types" are behind the big price changes, he says, but the developers are keeping their heads down creating the infrastructure needed to make crypto truly useable and scalable. Big things are coming, he promises.

Both crypto fans and no-coiners ought to have a listen. Interview here.

Ether is having a modest bounce today, up 2% to $283. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) +2.6% to $6,352.

