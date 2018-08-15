Xinyuan Real Estate rises as Q2 contract sales outpaced guidance

Xinyuan Real Estate rises 8.7% after Q2 contract sales of $633.9M exceeded the company's forecast of $530M it issued on May 27.

Gross floor area sales in China were 282,900 square meters vs 149,800 square meters in Q1.

Average selling price per square meter sold in China was RMB 14,173 ($2,226) vs. RMB 15,932 ($2,506) in Q1.

Still, Q2 results were hurt by increased property market regulations in China, a weaker Chinese currency, and delayed revenue recognition from adopting a new accounting standard.

Exchange gains of $11.6M in Q1 2018 swung to exchange losses in Q2 as the RMB weakened against the US dollar.

Adoption of ASC 606 accounting standard makes Q2 results not directly comparable to prior periods; ASC 606 reduced Q2 reported revenue by $212.8M and net income by $29.2M.

Q3, 2018 guidance: For Q3, Xinyuan sees contract sales of about $540M.

2018 forecast is reaffirmed at contract sales growth about 10% and consolidated net income growth 15%-20% Y/Y.

