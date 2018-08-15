Diamondback Energy -9% on Energen deal but analysts see positives

Diamondback Energy (FANG -8.9% ) plunges in early trading following news of its plan to purchase Energen (EGN +5.5% ) in a $9.2B all-stock deal, although it is viewed positively by analysts.

The deal should add significant depth to FANG's inventory as it follows last week’s acquisition of Ajax Resources, says Morgan Stanley's Drew Venker, who thinks the market will support the deal after some time to digest it.

FANG may be getting a good deal, as it is paying significantly less than the $79K/acre Concho Resources paid recently for RSP Permian, says RS Energy Group's Darrell Koo.

The deal looks accretive on acreage and many metrics and "lengthens" the drop-down potential for Viper Energy Partners (VNOM +0.1% ), says Stifel's Derrick Whitfield, who has faith in FANG management to deliver synergies.

Cost synergies are reasonable, and there’s well over $1B of additional upside if FANG "carves out" EGN’s mineral and midstream business and drops them into VNOM or Rattler Midstream, says Seaport Global's Mike Kelly.

The deal is an accretive and "strategically positive" move, though FANG sthares will lag initially as investors digest the premium paid and synergies that need to be proven, according to UBS's Lloyd Byrne.

Source: Bloomberg First Word