Splunk -3.1% after insider sales, BAE government cloud collab

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) announces a new collaboration with Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to integrate Splunk Enterprise into its government cloud solution.

BAE developed the secure cloud with Dell EMC and it’s a scalable, hybrid solution designed to meet the mission needs and security requirements for any US intelligence community, Department of Defense, or other federal/civilian organization.

