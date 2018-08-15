Bullish BofA upgrades industrial and health care sectors

Savita Subramanian and team expect this long-running bull market to broaden out, and upgrade the industrial (NYSEARCA:XLI) and health care (NYSEARCA:XLV) sectors to Overweight, noting strong Q2 results and cheap valuations.

Industrials, says Subramanian, are about as unloved by active managers as they've ever been. Health care, she says, trades for just 15.9x future earnings (a 7% discount to historic P/E), suggesting fear about drug pricing policy is already priced in.

Speaking of industrials, General Electric (GE -2.2% ) continues its rough month, now trading at its lowest level since the depths of the financial crisis. Earlier, Wolfe Research's Nigel Cole said GE Capital has a worth of just $0-$1 per share.

Source: Bloomberg

