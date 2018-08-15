HollySys Automation slips 22% post Q4 results

HollySys Automation (HOLI -22.5% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 6/7% Y/Y to 147.2M, with revenues for Integrated contract at $131.61 (+5.5% Y/Y), product sales at $11.15M (+30.4% Y/Y) and services rendered at $4.47M (-4.4% Y/Y).

Revenue by Segments: Industrial Automation $64.01M (+46.2% Y/Y); Rail Transportation Automation $40.37M (-37.5% Y/Y) and Mechanical and Electrical Solution $42.86M (+45.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 56 bps to 39.6% and operating margin improved by 785 bps to 22.3%.

Company achieved $181.16M in new contracts in the quarter.

Total backlog was $569.02M, with Industrial Automation at $185.58M; Rail Transportation at $272.04M and Mechanical & Electrical Solution at $112.4M.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $45.13 M for the quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were $262.1M as of June 30, 2018.

Previously: HollySys Automation misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 14)