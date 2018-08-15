Sky News: Rio Tinto approaching bidders for $6B Canadian iron ore stake

Rio Tinto (RIO -4.3% ) has hired Credit Suisse to conduct an auction of its 58.7% stake in Iron Ore Company of Canada, as it seeks to take advantage of a rebound in the commodity's value, Sky News reports.

Prospective bidders such as ArcelorMittal (MT -5.7% ) and Teck Resources (TECK -7.2% ) have been sounded out in recent weeks, according to the report.

Banking sources tell Sky News that $6B is a "high but not inconceivable" price for Rio to achieve through a sale process, as iron ore prices recently hit their highest level since February.

Rio also is considering an IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange of IOC, on which Royal Bank of Canada has been hired to advise, according to earlier reports.

Shares of Rio and other global miners are sharply lower today amid broad losses in industrial metals prices.