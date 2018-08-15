Interpace Diagnostics acquires select assets of Rosetta Genomics

Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG -1% ) has acquired a majority of the equipment of Rosetta Genomics’ Philadelphia laboratory through a bankruptcy auction.

Jack Stover, President and CEO of Interpace, “We are proud to be serving many of the former Rosetta customers and are very pleased to have several highly-qualified Rosetta employees join the Interpace team. The cost effective, specialty equipment we acquired will be especially helpful as we continue to expand our new product offerings, including our slide products even further, under our combined ThyGeNEXT™ / ThyraMIR® assays for indeterminate thyroid nodules.”

