Largest Canadian mortgage lenders boost buffer against bad times: Moody's

Canada's seven largest residential mortgage lenders improved their capital cushion against losses should an adverse economic scenario arise, says Moody's Investors Service.

Moody's analyzed credit implications for the lenders in a 2016 stress test scenario and again this year.

All seven lenders significantly improved their common equity tier 1 ratio since the 2016 study, the credit rating agency says.

Under the scenario, aggregate losses for the seven largest mortgage lenders rose to C$14.3B compared with C$12.1B in 2016, which led to a CET1 ratio decline of 70 basis points in the latest test vs 60 bps in the 2016 analysis.

A shift in portfolio mix toward Ontario and British Columbia contributed to the higher losses. Another credit negative, a decline in insured mortgages, is offset by Moody's assumption of lower insured mortgage claims rejection.

Moody's press release didn't identify which seven Canadian residential mortgage lenders were included in the analysis.

Some Canadian mortgage lender tickers:RY, TD, BNS,CM,BMO, OTCPK:FNLIF,OTCPK:NTIOF, OTCPK:HMCBF

