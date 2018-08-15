PetIQ +25% post Q2 results; raises FY18 guidance

PetIQ (PETQ +25.5% ) reports Q2 net sales increase 96% Y/Y to $171.1M, reflecting growth in retail partners, and expansion in product and services offerings.

Segment revenues: Product: $148.7M (+70.6%); Services: $22.4M (+11% on pro-forma basis).

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 188bps to 10.6%, however operating margin compressed 135bps to 6.3%

Outlook: Raises FY18 net sales guidance of ~$500M (~+88% Y/Y); reiterates adjusted EBITDA to be ~$40M-$45M (+79%-102% Y/Y).

Antitrust complaint filed against PetIQ by Med Vets, dismissed

