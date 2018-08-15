Bloomberg: Boeing 737 monthly deliveries fall to lowest since 2012

Boeing (BA -3% ) delivered only 29 single-aisle jetliners last month, the lowest figure since January 2012, as supplier constraints left ~50 unfinished 737 aircraft parked around its Seattle-area factory, Bloomberg reports.

BA recorded just 39 total commercial jet deliveries in July, down from 82 in June, prompting some concern about its biggest profit source of profit - the 737 family - as engine makers struggle to hit record production targets, according to the report.

BA is starting to “burn off jobs” - installing late-arriving parts and completing the work needed to make the planes ready for delivery - CFO Greg Smith said last week, predicted that 737 deliveries would fall short of factory output in Q3 before rebounding in Q4.

While BA has delivered fewer of the 737 than it produced during the first two quarters of 2018, it so far has managed to shield customers from lengthy waits; Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is seeing delays of a month or less, the company's CEO John Plueger told analysts last week.