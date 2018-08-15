Express Scripts quietly building dispensing business for pricey meds

Reuters reports that Express Scripts (ESRX +0.3% ) is in talks with BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN -1.2% ), Spark Therapeutics (ONCE -2.6% ) and bluebird bio (BLUE -2.1% ) aimed at exclusive dispensing of their pricey hemophilia treatments after regulatory approval, expected in 2019 and 2020. Analyst predict that each will cost $1M - 1.5M.

ESRX will dispense the therapies through its specialty pharmacy unit, building on its current exclusive deals with ONCE for Luxturna and Biogen (BIIB -0.9% ) for Spinraza, costing $850K and $750K, respectively. It is also involved in dispensing Novartis' (NVS -1.2% ) gene therapy Kymriah, priced at $475K.

The company says it saves money for payers by cutting out the markup by hospital pharmacies, typically 6% of the amount reimbursed by Medicare.

Chief Medical Officer Steve Miller says the company has a "firewall" between the specialty pharmacy business and the PBM business, explaining, "Our PBM treats our specialty pharmacy as they treat any other pharmacy in our pharmacy network. So they are not privy to their acquisition prices or anything else, and the specialty pharmacy is not privy to the contracts that the PBM has with their payer clients or anything else.”