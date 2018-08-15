AT&T closes acquisition of AppNexus, filling out strategy

AT&T (T +0.3% ) has closed on its purchase of AppNexus, giving it control of one of the biggest independent ad exchanges.

That in turn fills in a piece of a four-focus strategy AT&T laid out as it framed its post-Time Warner direction. AppNexus will join the AT&T advertising and analytics business led by Brian Lesser.

It extends AT&T's ads/analytics footprint into Asia pacific, Australia, Europe, and Latin America.

More strategy details will come when the unit holds the invite-only Relevance Conference Sept. 24-26.